Gunmen in Nigeria attack deputy governor's convoy killing at least 19

By Africanews

Nigeria

At least 19 soldiers and security personnel were killed in Nigeria's Kebbi State on Tuesday during an attack by armed gunmen.

According to local residents, the gunmen attacked the deputy governor's convoy.

The ambush was followed by a gunbattle in the town of Kanya.

On Monday, at least 57 vigilantes were killed by heavily-armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits.

In January, dozens of gunmen on motorbikes ransacked a village and killed more than 50 people also in Kebbi state.

Attacks in the region have intensified coinciding with a military push against the bandits camps.

