Heavy fighting rages on in eastern Ukraine as death toll mounts

Ukrainian troops walk past the bodies of the fallen following fighting against Russian forces and Russia-backed separatists near the village of Zolote, as Nikolay "Uncle" Kolya recounts their story of the ambush. On Sunday Russia attacked positions of the Ukrainian army near Zolote, in the eastern region of Lugansk, with casualties ensuing on both sides and the Russian soldiers being forced to pull back after losing three tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, according to an AFP reporter on the ground.