Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, attended the wedding ceremony of two Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday, 6 March. Lesya and Valeri tied the knot at a checkpoint at one of the entrances to the city as the Russian invasion entered its 11th day. “They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married,” Klitschko said on social media.