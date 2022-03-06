Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
No Comment
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
No Comment
just in
Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos
Last updated:
45 minutes ago
People being detained on Manezh Square next to Kremlin.
More about
Russia-Ukraine invasion
Moscow
up next
Hot air balloons with Ukrainian flags fly over Vilnius in series of events
Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling
Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by volunteers as they enter Romania
Ukrainians evacuate city near Kyiv by foot
Piano player brings musical relief to Ukraine refugees
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
More from no comment
01:00
Ukrainian soldiers tie the knot at checkpoint on the...
02:00
Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid...
01:00
Hot air balloons with Ukrainian flags fly over Vilnius in series of events
01:00
Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling
01:00
Ukrainian refugees are welcomed by volunteers as they...
01:00
Ukrainians evacuate city near Kyiv by foot
01:00
Piano player brings musical relief to Ukraine refugees
01:00
Love triumphed over war Friday for a Ukrainian couple in the capital Kyiv
01:00
Worried volunteers prepare bomb shelters in Lviv
02:00
Aid groups mobilize at Ukraine borders
01:00
Thousands in Barcelona and Munich rally in support...
01:00
Dozens detained at anti-war rally in St. Petersburg
01:00
Wax statue of Vladimir Putin removed from Grévin museum in Paris
01:00
Family separated in Lviv as wife and daughter leave
00:59
European Parliament gives standing ovation for Ukrainian...
01:00
Protests against the war in Ukraine around the world
01:00
Fleeing Ukrainians continue to arrive in Romania
01:00
People at Lviv train station wait to depart Ukraine
02:00
Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland
01:00
Ukrainians find shelter in gym, hope for peace
02:00
Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia
01:00
Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails
01:00
Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro
01:00
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
01:00
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central...
01:00
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
01:00
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's...
01:00
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
01:00
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine...
01:00
Russia attack aftermath at Ukraine military site
01:00
Russia vehicles near Crimea-Ukraine border
02:00
Ukraine: residential buildings shelled as Putin launches...
02:00
Collectors return to Madrid for Art Fair
02:00
Protest in Paris and Berlin over Russia action on Ukraine
01:00
Ukraine Russia Embassy Protest
01:00
Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision...
01:00
Fire breaks out at German residential complex
01:00
Venezuelans participate in bird count in Caracas
01:00
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against...
01:00
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
01:00
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
01:00
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
01:00
At the front, Ukrainian soldiers keep fit in makeshift gym
01:00
Queues near Donetsk as people head towards Russia
Play Video
Russia launches massive drills of its nuclear forces
01:00
Fires rage out of control in Argentina
01:00
Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem
01:00
Storm Eunice set to hit Belgium and Netherlands hard
01:00
Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice
01:00
England's Newhaven beach hit by large waves as Storm...
02:00
Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm...
01:00
Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege
01:00
PETA protesters in London urge fashion industry to stop using feathers
02:00
Rams fans cheer champions at LA victory parade
01:00
Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for...
01:00
Lantern festival lights up the night sky in New Taipei...
02:00
Mass wedding on Valentine's Day in Nicaragua and Mexico
01:00
Paris becomes 'City of Love' on Valentine's Day
01:00
Hyper-realist art disturbs, impresses visitors at Lyon...
01:00
Ukraine far-right group offers training to civilians
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok