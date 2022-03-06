Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Police detain over 1,400 people across Russia amid calls to gather for peace demos

People being detained on Manezh Square next to Kremlin.

More about
Russia-Ukraine invasion Moscow

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..