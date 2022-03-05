Injured in Mariupol hospital amid frequent shelling

Injured residents and servicemen have been pouring into a hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where Russian shelling has been frequent. Svyatoslav Borodin, an injured Ukrainian soldier, was being looked after by doctors after surviving an explosion. Some of his comrades died. Shells have been falling in the snow-covered town, devastating local communities in residential areas. At the hospital, the stress has been unbearable for patients and medical workers alike. "We continue working without electricity, weather, and heat," said Dr. Evgeniy Dubrov. "We've worked more than a week without a break." The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday in a statement it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and for the eastern city of Volnovakha. But top Ukrainian officials later said shelling had continued in both areas.