President Buhari halts UK medical trip, returns home

Bashir Ahmad, the president’s personal assistant, disclosed this in a tweeter post on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 4, 2022

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day visit to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where he participated in the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

President Buhari was initially scheduled to proceed to the United Kingdom, for a two-week medical checkup.

While in Kenya, the President met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi.

During the meeting, President Buhari directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.