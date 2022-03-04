Welcome to Africanews

President Buhari halts UK medical trip, returns home

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari raises his fist during an inspection of honour guards on parade to mark Democracy Day in Abuja, on June 12, 2019. Nigeria celebrates the Da   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has cut short his planned trip to the UK and returned to Abuja after the United Nations event in Kenya.

Bashir Ahmad, the president’s personal assistant, disclosed this in a tweeter post on Friday.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day visit to Nairobi, the Kenyan capital where he participated in the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

President Buhari was initially scheduled to proceed to the United Kingdom, for a two-week medical checkup.

While in Kenya, the President met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi.

During the meeting, President Buhari directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.

