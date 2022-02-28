Russia-Ukraine conflict: 256 Nigerian nationals evacuated from Ukraine

A total of 256 Nigerian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine and have been received in Romania, Hungary, and Poland.

This is out of a total number of about 5600 Nigerians, the majority of whom are students.

The Nigeria government said its diplomatic mission has received 130 citizens from Ukraine at Bucharest and Romania since Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The Nigerian Embassy also said 74 Nigerians were received at Budapest, Hungary and another 52 in Warsaw, Poland, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda said in a statement.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria,” Aduda read.

In the statement, the ministry explained that it has also provided accommodation for them while arrangements are being made to take them back home.

The ministry of foreign affairs had on Sunday (February 27) announced in a statement that Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.

UPDATE FOR NIGERIANS IN UKRAINE pic.twitter.com/Rl8JYY8FBK — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@NigeriaMFA) February 27, 2022

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine,” part of the statement reads.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

The Russian invasion has been on for the past four days. Foreign nationals in Ukraine have been stranded, sending a number of pleas to their government to evacuate them.