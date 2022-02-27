Family of Senegalese student in Ukraine expresses distress

Nathalie Dasylva lives in Dakar, but with her mind and heart is in Kiev. Since Thursday, she is unable to lost sleep and has lost appetite. Her brother is one of the hundreds of Senegalese trapped in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive. A real nightmare for her and her family.

"It is difficult, it is very difficult. This situation hurts me and my family very much. No one can imagine the pain we are going through. I can't eat properly or sleep well. I cry every time I talk to him on the phone. I end up hanging up without finishing. Afterwards he sends me a message asking me to pray for them. But it's hard, it's very hard" she cried.

We managed to reach his brother, Issa, the previous day from Kiev. We showed the video to his sister in which he expresses his distress.

"Nobody wants to stay here. We foreigners are going through a very, very difficult time because we are not at home. We depend on oueselves for security. Today, nobody knows what will happen. So, all we can do is what, we are trying to leave quietly, hit the road and go to the border,"expressed Issa Dasylva, Nathalie's brother.

In the meantime, they are monitoring the situation helplessly and bitterly, with their eyes glued to the screen.

According to the latest news, Issa and other Senegalese living in Ukraine succeeded in reaching Poland on Friday where a crisis unit had been set up by the Senegalese authorities.