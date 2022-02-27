Anti-junta and anti-France protest rallies hundreds in Chad

Some 500 people demonstrated on Saturday in response to a call from the opposition against the ruling military junta in Chad.

The protesters are also chanting slogans against France, which they have accused of supporting the regime.

"What right do we have to accept that French people, who are not accepted in West Africa, what right do they have to come back here? By what right? Nobody knows about it. If they are as strong as that, they can go and make war in Ukraine." said Avocksouma Djona, member of Wakit Tamma.

The ruling junta has said democratic elections will be held at the end on an 18 months transitional period.

But with the parliament having been dissolved and the constitution repealed, many like Madjibeye Modeste, a protester, in Chad fear for the future of democracy.

"Today, I came out like other Chadians, because I want my country to be transformed. I want a transformation in this country on the social, economic and political levels. On the political level, I want respect for democracy. When we talk about democracy, we are talking about freedom of expression and the organisation of transparent and free elections."

The junta had promised an inclusive national dialogue open to the opposition and all the armed rebel movements that have been attacking the government for decades.

But this dialogue has already been postponed several times and it is now scheduled for 10 May with a very strong chance that it will be postponed again.