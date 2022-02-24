Welcome to Africanews

FIFA launches school football project in Senegal

AP - Africanews

By Africanews

Senegal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined hundreds of school children to celebrate the launch of a new football development project in Dakar, Senegal.

The Lycee Lamine Gueye has a capacity of 3,000 students and the project, part of the FIFA Forward programme, follows a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the African Union in February 2019.

The project includes the construction of a new pitch, an outdoor futsal court and the renovation of changing rooms for boys and girls.

It will allow the community to benefit from facilities as it hosts training sessions for clubs and schools in the Dakar-Plateau area, inter-school (UASSU) and inter-university competitions and pupils from surrounding colleges.

