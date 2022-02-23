Nigeria: Authorities destroy cannabis farms, arrest 13

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA on Wednesday disclosed that it has destroyed a total of 255 hectares of cannabis farms spread across five areas of Ondo state.

NDLEA said thirteen (13) suspects were arrested and 250 kilograms of cannabis seeds as well as 63.85kg cannabis weeds were retrieved during the operation deep inside five major forests.

Local media reports, the forests were: Omolowo/Powerline forest, Ipele, Ala, Ogbese forest and Utte and Okuluse forest.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy said, “At the Ogbese forest, a suspect, Olatunde Olaoluwa was arrested in his cannabis farm measuring 10 hectares, which was destroyed and burnt along with other cannabis farms spread across the Ogbese riverbank.

The team also “recovered in the farm... an irrigation pumping machine with over 700 metres hose for watering the illicit weed." the statement reads.

The exercise named ‘Operation Abub’, which began at Ogbese forest on Tuesday 15th February lasted till Monday 21st February 2022.