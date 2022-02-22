Ethiopia: PM Abiy to address parliament over Tigray conflict

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to address the country's federal parliament on the conflict between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in the North.

It will be his first time addressing parliament since he won a second term in office in June 2021.

Ethiopian federal forces have been fighting rebels loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) since November 2020.

Nobel prize body cautions Abiy to end Tigray war https://t.co/EJ6vMQShva — africanews 😷 (@africanews) January 13, 2022

The country is also messed in a border row with Sudan and a dispute with Egypt and Khartoum over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river.

On Sunday, Mr Abiy announced the start of electricity generation from the controversial dam, prompting angry reactions from Egypt and Sudan.

The two countries have called for a legally-binding agreement to resolve a dispute with Ethiopia.

They view the dam as a threat because of their dependence on the Nile for drinking water and irrigation.