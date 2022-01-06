Ethiopia: Abiy urges reconciliation after fight with rebels

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed said his country needed to reconcile, weeks after defeating a rebel attempt on Addis Ababa.

In his Christmas message, Abiy said reconciliation was necessary to defeat what he called Ethiopia's 'historical enemies'.

Ethiopians will mark Christmas, locally known as Gena on Saturday.

In November, federal forces and their allies beat back Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels from cities in Afar and Amhara regions.

Abiy himself spent days on the frontline commanding operations against the rebels.

The conflict which began more than a year ago has left many killed and widespread destruction.

It started after fighters loyal to the TPLF attacked and killed federal forces.

Ethiopia has since designated the TPLF, the defacto rulers of the Tigray region a terrorist organization and issued arrest warrants for its leaders.

Last June, the rebels rejected a government ceasefire offer and vowed to dislodge Abiy's government.

So far, attempts by the African Union to mediate a ceasefire have been futile.

Both rebel and government forces have been accused of committing atrocities