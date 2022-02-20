Welcome to Africanews

Suicide attack kills at least 15 in central Somalia

By Africanews

Somalia

At least 15 dead and 20 wounded is the result of a suicide attack at a crowded restaurant in the centre of the Somalia on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the victims were mostly civilians.

Extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

