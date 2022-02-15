Football: Senegalese international Moussa Konate joins Turkish side Sivasspor

Senegalese international, Moussa Konate has been loaned until the end of the season to Turkish side Sivasspor.

The 28-year-old striker, who was trained in the second division of the Senegalese club Mbour Petite-Côte, will discover a new championship after having played in Israel, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, France and Tunisia for Esperance, where he has been on loan since the beginning of the season with a record of 5 games and 1 goal.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Toure came off the bench to score the winner with just five minutes remaining as Adelaide United upset Melbourne City 2-1 in the A League in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

Earlier, season's top scorer so far Jamie McLaren put the hosts ahead with an opportunistic strike in the 11th minute.

Adelaide levelled the scores when defender Javier Lopez sent a speculative shot from the edge of the area and was delighted to see the ball find the back of the net for only his second goal of the season.

Substitute Mohammad Toure, born in Guinea but now a naturalised Australian, then struck the winner in the 85th minute when he pounced on a loose back-pass to squeeze the ball past City custodian Tom Glover.

While Melbourne City continue in the second spot, the win helps Adelaide jump to third spot with 18 points - only a point behind City.