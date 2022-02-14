South African students and parents denounce alleged racism at school

South Africa
Tensions remained high this Monday in South Africa as parents and students gathered outside a school in Randfontein near Johannesburg to denounce alleged acts of racism committed at the school.
The protest takes place after a fight broke out between two groups of students last Friday.
The incident was allegedly triggered when a white student used a derogatory term against a black student.
"We cannot! It's 2022 and a black child still being called a Kaffer (a derogatory word used to refer to a black person, ed.). That is unacceptable", complained parent Winnie Masike.
The police had to resort to water cannons to disperse the crowds.
Representatives from political parties and law-enforcement agencies were also present during the protest.
Some claim that racism is a long-standing problem.
"I hear what parents are saying, this thing is long standing, the racism in this school apparently comes from long long time ago" said grand parent Peter Maco-Charlie.
The school released a statement during the weekend to deplore the incident and announce that investigations are already under way.
02:20
Art exhibition explores history of pervasive anti-Black violence in US
01:00
Demonstrators protest murder of Congolese refugee in Brazil
02:00
Anti-racist film "Executive Order" takes jury prize at the Rio Film Festival
01:58
The uncertain future of children caught in conflict in Cameroon
01:42
Mixed race Belgian women take former colonial power to court
Go to video
South African opposition 'racist' poll posters spark outrage