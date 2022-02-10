Congolese MP arrested in North Kivu freed by the authorities

A Congolese MP arrested in North Kivu in eastern DRC has been released by the military authorities.

The MP, Josué Mufula, was arrested on Tuesday and brought before a military court on Wednesday.

The member of parliament is accused of inciting disobedience and insulting the army for distributing material challenging the security measures imposed last year in North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province.

"It is true that we are in a state of siege, where security forces are on the alert, but a member of Parliament should not be arrested for nothing. To arrest someone, there must be serious indications of guilt. Otherwise it becomes arbitrary, and that's what I can say as an MP and as a political person" said national MP Julien Munubo.

The government forced out senior civilian officials replacing them with army or police officers, with the declared aim of boosting a campaign against armed groups in the troubled region.

The measure has so far failed to stem attacks.