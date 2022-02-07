Egypt with chance to avenge loss to Senegal in March World Cup qualifier playoff

Africanews journalist Jerry Fisayo-Bambi, joined euronews host, Tokunbo Salako to talk about the celebrations in Dakar following the hard earned victory of the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the 2021 African Cup of nations final AFCON on Sunday.

Jerry says the duel between both sides may not be over as a world cup qualifer play off comes up in March and will have Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah going head to head again.

Both sides before Sunday's final have faced off a record 12 times with Egypt winning six and Senegal four. Senegal has now extended that to five wins and alongside two draws.

But come March, there will be two more games. A first leg in Cairo and a second leg in Dakar for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It is certain you have not heard the last of the Mohammed Salah vs Sadio Mane contest in African football.