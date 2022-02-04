Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Money ritual murder: Nigerian suspects in Ogun charged

Money ritual murder: Nigerian suspects in Ogun charged
Freed inmates sit in a line after they were released and handed over to state officials for rehabilitation and integration after they were detained for up to four years over s   -  
Copyright © africanews
AUDU MARTE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Four Nigerian men have been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman in a suspected ritual killing case.

But the men, aged between 18 and 20, were not asked to enter a plea during their first court appearance on Thursday in southwestern Ogun state, as local media reported.

They were arrested last Saturday for allegedly killing Sofiat Kehinde and burning the head of a girl they killed for money ritual purposes at the Oke Aregba area of Abeokuta in Ogun State.

the suspects were all noticed by a local community security guard.

Police say she had been dating one of them at the time of her murder in the early hours of Saturday morning.

according to reports, the deceased was lured by her boyfriend, Soliu, to his room where he held her down and asked one of his friends to cut her with a knife.

Magistrate I O Abudu ordered that the young men be remanded in prison for two months until their next appearance in court.

Police prosecutor Lawrence Balogun told the court that the defendants had murdered Ms Kehinde with plans to use her body parts in some kind of money-making juju.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..