Covid-19: Kenya aims to vaccinate one million people daily

Kenya's ministry of health launched a mass vaccination drive on Thursday, aiming to vaccinate at least one million people daily for the next 14 days.

Speaking while launching the drive in Nairobi, the health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe reiterated that vaccination remained optional, although those seeking government services must be vaccinated.

"There is no mandatory vaccination," said Kagwe. "But we are also saying, because she has been vaccinated, she is protecting people, she is protecting her family, if she wants to come to my office tomorrow, she can come because I am protected. But if she was not vaccinated, please give me a call don't come."

Kagwe's directives received similar appraisal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Juliet Nabwonga maintaining that it was the responsibility of everyone to protect each other.

"Because what you think is that they are forcing you, actually they are protecting you. You know, you don't get sick, you protect your family, you protect your children, I think this is how we should look at it," said Nabwonga.

Many who arrived to receive the jab were from nearby technical colleges who had been told that their courses couldn't be taken online because they were more practical.

Ian Kimera, an engineering student, fears the government may lock him out of job opportunities should he graduate without being vaccinated.

"I decided to get it because I don't want to struggle looking for a job because of not being vaccinated," said Kimera.

The vaccine continues to be administered free of charge across all government health facilities in Kenya.