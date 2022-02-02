Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Brazilian authorities investigate murder of Congolese immigrant

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

Brazil

The authorities in Brazil are investigating the murder of a young Congolese immigrant allegedly beaten to death by his employer in Rio de Janeiro.

The beating took place on the 24th of January in a beach bar when the Congolese immigrant demanded his boss pay him the overdue wages for two days work.

Security camera footage showed that at least three attackers were involved in the beating.

The murder of the Congolese immigrant sparked outrage in Brazil.

Reports in Brazilian media suggest that one of the alleged attackers has already confessed to taking part in the incident turning himself in to the police.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..