Brazilian authorities investigate murder of Congolese immigrant

The authorities in Brazil are investigating the murder of a young Congolese immigrant allegedly beaten to death by his employer in Rio de Janeiro.

The beating took place on the 24th of January in a beach bar when the Congolese immigrant demanded his boss pay him the overdue wages for two days work.

Security camera footage showed that at least three attackers were involved in the beating.

The murder of the Congolese immigrant sparked outrage in Brazil.

Reports in Brazilian media suggest that one of the alleged attackers has already confessed to taking part in the incident turning himself in to the police.