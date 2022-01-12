Mali: US rejects five-year electoral timetable

On Tuesday, The United Sates ambassador to the UN rejected the five-year transition proposal of the Malian ruling junta.

Colonel Assimi Goïta The head of the Malian junta has found a new opponent to his electoral timetable in the person of the US ambassador to the United Nations.

On Tuesday, some voices were raised within the Security Council, to reject Bamako's plan for a five-year transition before elections.

"We urge the transitional government to keep its pledge to the Malian people to return their country to democracy. It is what the people of Mali have asked for. It's what they want. It is what they deserve. A five-year transition is not in their interest and extends the pain of the people", Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said.

Her remarks came as representatives of the security council discussed whether to support ECOWAS sanctions on Mali. The United States, The United Kingdom, France joined with some Africans in supporting ECOWAS’ actions.

Russia and China eventually blocked the U.N. Security Council from stating its support to the embargo. El-Ghassim Wane, the UN top envoy explained that “insecurity [had] expanded, the humanitarian situation deteriorated, more children [were] of out of school and the country [had] been affected by an endless cycle of instability.”

If Colonel Assimi Goïta said Bamako remained open to dialogue with Ecowas, the ruling junta has called for nationwide demonstrations on Friday to protest sanctions imposed by the 15-member regional bloc.