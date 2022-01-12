AFCON: Nigeria target more wins in Group D after overcoming Egypt

Nigeria will be looking to build on their opening day win against Egypt when they face Sudan on Saturday.

The Super Eagles beat the Pharaohs 1-0 in Garoua on Tuesday courtesy of Kelechi Iheanacho's 30th-minute goal, to go top of Group D.

'It is not a weak side, it is a respected side, coached by one of the top coaches in the world, and then with one of the best players in the world also in that team so you cant say it is a weak side. It is a very strong side, we work so hard day in day out tactically, physically also, which gave the boys a lot of confidence," said Nigeria manager Augustine Owen Eguavoen.

With Mohamad Salah in their starting IX, Egypt had been touted as favorites against Nigeria. But the Liverpool man was isolated for much of the encounter.

"The goal was during a couple of minutes in the first half to damage the match-plan, the match preparation, of Nigeria because everybody expects (Mohamed) Salah on the right side and we started well. In the beginning, it worked. Mostafa (Mohamed) gave a good answer (out on the right with Mohamed Salah as centre-forward) and we started controlling the game. But, all of a sudden, Nigeria came up (improved) and they started to control the game and it (the system) does not work as we expected for us," said Carlos Queiroz, Egypt's head coach.

Nigeria now sit top of the group followed by Guinea-Bissau who were held to a goalless draw by Sudan. Egypt play again on Saturday