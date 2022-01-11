Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's Ousmane Coulibaly stable after heart attack

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Darko Bandic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Qatar

The medical team that treated Ousmane Coulibaly, after the Al-Wakrah defender suffered a heart attack on the pitch on Saturday, received a guard of honour before Monday's rescheduled Qatar Stars League match against Al-Rayyan.

The 31-year-old Mali international collapsed just before half-time and was treated by medics from the Qatar Hamad Hospital, who were assisted by Al-Wakrah and Al-Rayyan's own medical staff.

He collapsed on the turf at the Al-Gharafa Stadium before medical and ambulance staff evacuated him. The match was abandoned following the incident.

Coulibaly, who had spells for Guingamp and Brest in France and played for Greek clubs Platanias and Panathinaikos before joining Al-Wakrah in 2019, is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Al-Rayyan won the rescheduled match 3-0, with former Everton man James Rodriguez scoring a brace.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..