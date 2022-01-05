Welcome to Africanews

Panama extradites main suspect in Haitian president murder

VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Panama

The authorities in Panama have confirmed the extradition of the main suspect in the killing of Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse.

The former Colombian military officer, Mario Palacios, is one of a group of about 20 men implicated in the murder of the Haitian president in July 2021, in the capital Port-au-Prince.

After the murder Palacios fled to Jamaica where was was arrested and interrogated by American investigators.

On Monday the suspect was intercepted in Panama during a stopover on a flight from Jamaica and heading to Colombia.

Palacios was then transferred to a flight heading to Miami where he was presented to a federal court on Tuesday.

During the course of the investigations, more than 40 people have been arrested.

