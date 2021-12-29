Welcome to Africanews

Forty-seven opposition supporters in Cameroon sentenced to prison

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP

By Africanews

Cameroon

In Cameroon, 47 opposition activists of Maurice Kamto's party, MRC, have been sentenced to prison.

The activists will serve between one and seven years for rebellion.

The opposition supporters were arrested in September 2020 for planning what they described as "peaceful marches" against president Paul Biya who has been in power for almost four decades.

In the economic capital, Douala, more than 500 demonstrators were arrested by the police during the protests in 2020.

According to the opposition party, 124 are still detained.

The spokesman and treasurer of the party received the longest sentences for "rebellion" and "attempted insurrection".

The opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, was emprisoned for nine months in 2019 after having run against Paul Biya in 2018.

