Cape Town hosts interfaith service in memory of Desmond Tutu

South Africa
South Africa's city of Cape Town holds a colourful musical memorial for its first black Anglican Archbishop and global icon, Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday.
The memorial interfaith service held at the city hall is attended by Tutu's window Leah, other family members and politicians.
Dozens of tributes toTutu have been held this week following his death Sunday at the age of 90.
He is due to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George’s Cathedral, his former parish in Cape Town.
A Nobel peace laureate, Tutu was known worldwide for anti-apartheid activism and as a champion of human rights.
His funeral is set to be held on Saturday. The ceremony has been limited to 100 attendees due to coronavirus restrictions.
