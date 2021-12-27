Somali PM orders army to be under is command

In Somalia, the president and prime-minister clashed on Monday.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the prime-minister accusing him of corruption.

Prime-minister Mohammed Hussein Roble responded by ordering the Somali armed forces to be placed under his command.

"As the president seemingly decides to destroy government institutions, and with his constitutional mandate already having ended, I am telling the Somali people that the federal government of Somalia, performing its constitutional duties especially in this transitional period, is fully responsible for leading all the government institutions of the nation. Therefore, I order all Somali national forces to work under the commands of the office of the prime minister from today onwards", announced the acting prime-minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble.

The angry exchange between the two top officials was sparked over the country's sluggish preparations for elections.

"In the draft constitution of Somalia, the House of People can vote for a no confidence motion against the Prime Minister, the President can only name him, but cannot fire him. You can't find anywhere in the constitution that the president is able to suspend the Prime Minister let alone a president whose mandate has ended" informed a political analyst.

The dispute alarmed international observers, prompting the US embassy in Mogadishu to urge Somalia's leaders to de-escalate tensions.

Jihadist groups such as al-Shabaab control large parts of the countryside and stage frequent attacks against the capital.