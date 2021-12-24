This is how bad Covid-19 is affecting holiday travel in Kenya

With just a few days to Christmas, one would expect extremely parked bus stations in most cities, as many people would be rushing to travel to spend the festive season with friends and family.

However, here in Kenya, commercial drivers say the narrative has changed due to the increasing cases of covid 19 and particularly the discovery of a new variant.

There are only few passengers at bus stations.

52-year-old driver, George Gatonye who plies Nairobi-Laikipia route say he says he has never experience this in his entire 30 years as a bus driver.

"When you look at our vehicles, specifically mine, it is not full yet but it’s time for me to move… all you find are mostly workers with one traveler in the car... " George Gatonye said.

Miriam Wanjiru, says there is more to this situation than just the covid 19 travel restrictions. She believes economic hardship has also contributed to the situation making it difficult for her to cash in as expected.

She explained the previous was much better than this year as there no signs of a better Christmas shopping.

" …We are selling clothes and when the customers come, they don’t buy. They only ask of the price and leave but the clothes are not even expensive. "

According to official statistics, as of December 21, 2021, Kenya had recorded 267,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 249, 474 recovered patients and over 5 000 related deaths.