MSC offers to buy Bolloré's logistics branch in Africa

French industrial and logistics group Bolloré may soon part company with its African branch.

Italian-Swiss shipowner MSC has offered to buy the French group's logistics activities in Africa for 5.7 billion euros.

The deal however will have to be concluded by the end of March next year.

Bolloré has infrastructures in more than 20 countries on the African continent, including a network of 16 port concessions, warehouses and road and rail hubs.

Although small in terms of turnover, the African logistics branch achieved 2.1 billion euros in 2020. It employs more than 20 000 people.

The group however will maintain a strong presence in Africa namely in sectors such as the media and telecoms.

The potential new owners, MSC, is a Geneva-based global shipping company with more than 100,000 employees.

MSC claims a fleet of 560 ships and more than 100,000 employees.

It operates terminals from Singapore to Long Beach (California, western United States) via Rotterdam, and also runs a road transport network.