Air strikes kill at least 28 people in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Drone and air strikes have killed at least 28 people in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Footage showed by Tigray Tv, controlled by the TPLF rebels shows images of dead bodies on the streets and the injured being carried away.

The target was a market in the town of Alamata.

"Drones attacked the market and killed more than 38 people and more than 80 people were injured. These are people who were buying and selling in the market", announced Ekubay Gebremedhin, head of security for Alamata town.

The head of security added that the attacks started last Wednesday and lasted for three consecutive days.

The government and various rebel groups have been involved in fighting in Tigray for over a year.