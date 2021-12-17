French-Rwandan taxi driver Claude Muhayimana sentenced to 14 years

A French court sentenced this Friday former French-Rwandan taxi driver Claude Muhayimana to 14 years in jail.

Muhayimana was accused of complicity in genocide and crimes against Humanity for his role in the 1994 extermination of Rwandan Tutsis.

Tje prosecution accused the 60-year old of transporting militia and armed policemen to areas where massacres took place.

The trial of Claude Muhayimana is the third in France linked to the Tutsi genocide.

It is also the first time an "ordinary" citizen has been tried.

The other two trials involved a former army captain and two Rwandan mayors.