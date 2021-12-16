Descendants of African slaves in US visit Angola

It was a winding road that brought the Tucker family from the United States to Angola.

They are descendants of the first Africans taken from Angola to America.

Now they have returned to visit Luanda's Slavery Museum and find answers.

Their story began in 1619 on the shores of the American State of Virginia.

"We are descendants of the first African - or, at that time we didn't know, Angolan - black child born in the English colonies or British colonies. There's power in knowing our identity, to a country. Many African-Americans don't know their country of origin, of their homeland. So they can't make that connection. And as we continue to come and to forge these relationships, we're building bridges", said Wanda Tucker, descendant of Angolan slaves.

Another aspect Tucker wants to explore is the role of religion in the trade of people during this historical period.

The Tucker's visit follows an invitation of Angola President Joao Lourenço.

In recent years descendants of the first slaves to arrive to American soil, along with specialists, have been seeking recognition for a group of around 20 Africans they describe as critical to the survival of Jamestown, England's first successful settlement in North America.