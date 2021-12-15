Tunisia: Carthage Theatre Days hold after Covid break, thrills stage theatre lovers

The Carthage Theatre Days known as JTC, one of the most important festivals of theater in Africa was back from December 4 to 12, in Tunis, the Tunisian capital.

After a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 22nd edition of the festival was held to the great delight and pleasure of theater lovers.

14 shows competed in the festival and 50 others were shown in a dozen theaters across Tunis.

There was an air of Cote d'Ivoire on the most beautiful theater in the city, the stage of the Municipal Theatre of Tunis. There Agni women presented to the public a healing ceremony of the Kômians

Also there was The GPS show by the Algerian National Theater troupe which received the prize for best direction and the prize for best male role in satirical reflection on freedom in modern society Mohamed Cherchel was its director.

"It speaks of the society of control and it is exactly what GPS is" Cherchel said. "It is a tool of orientation and we all human beings are oriented in our societies - so we are not free".

The show was received with great enthusiasm by the audience. Ali Ennaceur a student in scenic art took part as a spectator.

"It is a show that proves that Algeria has made an evolution in the theater, thank you to the Carthage Theater Days to have chosen this show"

Actor and dancer Amel Laouini played the role of Maryline Monroe, a caricatured and very provocative character in the passion of Einstein's Nighmare.

Amel expressed delight she was able to play in front of the public after a long break due to the pandemic

"After the pandemic of Corona, we take a breath through the participation in the JTC. We stayed two years without work and without presenting our works in front of the public" the comedian explained.

"Festivals and shows are opportunities that allow us to exist and to be close to people, we were deprived of working for almost two years, but now it starts again little by little" she added

The theatrical season of Tunis continues across Tunis but the JTC has now ended and should return in late 2022.