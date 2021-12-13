Mauritania welcomes back Cuban doctors after terminating their contracts

The Mauritanian government has decided to bring back the Cuban doctors who worked in a hospital in the city of Nouadhibou. The doctors had to depart the country following a non-renewal of their contract several months ago.

The Mauritanian Ministry of Health has announced that an agreement has been signed with the Cuban Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, allowing the return of these doctors.

The agreement allows Cuba to send "health professionals, including doctors of different specialties and technicians, to work in local health establishments,".

Based on a previous agreement between the two countries, some sixty Cuban doctors and health technicians had been working since 2017 in a hospital in Nouadhibou built by the Mauritanian state.

The doctors had to leave Mauritania in April amid strong protests from the inhabitants who demanded the renewal of the agreement.

This Cuban medical team stood out for the quality of its consultations and treatments, attracting patients from all regions of the country.

On February 20, Saudi Arabia granted Mauritania $55 million in financing to cover the cost of building and equipping a new hospital complex in Nouakchott, which will be the largest in the country.