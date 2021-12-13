Ivory Coast launches 10 day vaccination campaign

Ivory Coast on Friday launched a ten-day vaccination campaign against COVID-19 amid the emergence of the omicron variant.

In Abidjan, health workers and volunteers helped encourage residents to get thier jab ahead of the holiday season.

Some used megaphones to communicate their message while others used music.

The Chief of Staff of the country's Health Ministry Aka Koffi told a crowd in the capital that it was vital to receive the vaccine to be protected from the new omicron variant of the virus.

5.3% of Ivory Coast's population has been fully vaccinated.