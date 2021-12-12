French court decides on Monday future of Congolese star

In France the court of appeal in Versailles announces on Monday the decision on the case involving Congolese rumba star Koffi Olomidé.

The artist who lives in France is on trial for sexually assaulting and kidnapping four of his former dancers while touring in the country.

The decision by the appeal court is the result of an appeal from a court decision dating back to 2019 and challenged by the victims.

Last October about forty people gathered in support of the civil parties to demand a "firm decision".

"He is in a process of domination against women, he takes advantage of the weakness of some women. We need a firm decision to condemn this man and prevent him from returning to the Congo", defended social worker Pitchou Roland Shomongo speaking on behalf of the victims.

At the start of the appeal, the public prosecutor demanded eight years in prison and that the previous court decision is reversed.

The star appeared in person at the appeal and rejected the accusations.