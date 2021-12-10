Head of Mali junta calls on opponents to "suspend the divisions"

The head of the Malian junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, has called for the "suspension of political, social and ideological divisions" so that the country can attend the national conference on the foundation of Mali, "a precursor event in the process of rebirth of our country".

"The national conference of the foundation, which begins this Saturday, December 11, and ends on Thursday, December 30, 2021, is an opportunity to establish a direct and fruitful dialogue between all the sons and daughters of this country, in order to attenuate the unproductive quarrels which tend to undermine the process of transition in progress and to harm the hope of the rebirth of the Malian people, who are nevertheless lovers of peace and justice, but who are particularly attached to their values," Goita said.

Mali recently notified West African states that Mali would be unable to organize these elections by February 2022, citing insecurity in the regions.

The Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) has placed sanctions on over 150 members of Mali’s transitional government including the interim Prime Minister Choguel Maiga.

The financial assets of all those on the list - including the 121 members of the National Transitional Council, have been frozen and they are further banned from traveling within ECOWAS. The sanctions also apply to their family members.

21 ministers have also been included in the list.

The transitional president and head of the junta Colonel Assimi Goïta and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop are not on the list

No official but according to several sources, Assimi Goïta and Abdoulaye Diop were left out to allow the transitional authorities to be present at future meetings of the West African body and thus maintain dialogue between the two parties.

The bloc has been piling pressure on Mali’s transitional government, demanding they stick to an agreement to organize elections next February.