Former star Raí inaugurates first PSG academy in Rwanda

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Raimundo Souza Vieira de Oliveira, also known as Raí, inaugurated the first PSG academy in Rwanda. The footballer met 172 young Rwandan talents that are part of the first academy in Huye District.

The academy is home to 172 girls and boys between the age of 6 to 16 and it aims to nature the talents of upcoming footballers.

"This exchange of coaches, the technical team, which can also help train new coaches. Even these young people are not all going to become players. Certainly, a certain part will become educators, sports and football coaches," said Raimundo.

Their selection is based on merits that include vigorous tests to determine players who can fit into their programs. They also intend to increase the number of participants in the future from 200 to 500.

"This program makes it possible to welcome on a year-round program, an elite program, around 200 children, 200 players who will train all year and all season here with our teams. But it is also a program that will be open to as many people as possible, there will also be one-off events, internships, open days to welcome 400 or 500 children throughout the year," Nadia Benmokhtar, PSG head of brand development and of the academy programme .

This unique project is part of the PSG network of 122 soccer schools in 15 countries with 22,000 young players in four continents.