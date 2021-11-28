Ecrans Noirs film festival celebrates the richness of African cinema

Moroccan film director Fatima Boubakdi won first prize at the Ecrans Noirs film festival held in Yaoundé, capital of Cameroon.

Glory Mununko received the prize for best African actress and Narcisse Wandji won two prizes, for best Cameroonian film and best script at the Ecrans Noirs.

"It's really all the ingenuity but more so all the passion that animated us, that drives us, guides us throughout the making of the film. And the fact that we are receiving it at home is doubly important for us, I mean the prize" confessed Cameroonian director, Narcisse Wandji.

Several special prizes were also awarded to great applause.

Film screenings, debates and contacts between producers, directors and actors were also part of the 25th edition of the Ecrans Noirs festival.

The need to support African cinema was one conclusion that emerged from these meetings.

"I had a lot of discussions with several young people and it hurts my heart because there are not many ways to help them. The State must invest a lot in this field", claims film director Bouchaib El Messaoudi.

In normal circumstances the festival would attract thousands of spectators.

The pandemic however forced the organisers to reduce the number of visitors.

"Coronavirus has had an impact on the attendance here at the Palais des Sports this year compared to the previous year. But you know that at the moment there are many events that Cameroon is organising, preparing the CAN. And there are many people who preferred to reserve themselves to better invest in the CAN", said filmaker Gerad Bessoko.

More than 70 films were screened and 25 films were in competition at this edition which highlighted the richness of African cinema.

Africanews correspondent Lambert Ngouanfo adds:

"The great event for film lovers ends on a note of hope. A hope that prefigures a better future for African cinema. However, we noticed less enthusiasm from visitors this time compared to previous editions. For the organizers of the festival the pandemic of Covid-19 has left a mark.