Alexandria sees heavy thunderstorms for second day

Heavy thunderstorms hit the Egyptian city of Alexandria for a second day, disrupting traffic on the Corniche, a waterfront promenade, due to the high-water levels.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said more rainy weather is expected over Alexandria and areas of the northern delta.

Authorities have suspended public and private schools on Tuesday so draining works and repairs to flooded sewage systems can take place.

Two sewage workers lost their lives on Saturday as they were clearing some sections of the road according to a statement from the Ministry of local development.

Government offices in Alexandria were closed on Sunday, with employees asked to stay home for their safety after the country's meteorological authority said that the weather in the city would continue being unstable for another two days.

Heavy rain and flooding in southern Egypt had also left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported two weeks ago.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday, Aswan Governor Major General Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added.

He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings but all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

No deaths were reported from the scorpion stings.

Video showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.