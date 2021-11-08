'Made in Ivory Coast' fashion show in Abidjan promotes local materials

Ivory Coast held its 15th edition of the Afrik Fashion Show on Saturday, November 6 to showcase various new and upcoming talents all over the country.

'Made in Ivory Coast' fashion show in the capital Abidjan brought together 15 designers to promote materials made locally.

"Tonight we had very beautiful collections, we had 15 designers who showed us their knowledge. They showed us that in the Ivory Coast we have potential because this year's edition was under the theme 'Made in Ivory Coast' and with everyone here, we saw that Ivorian designers have potential," said Nel Soro, editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine.

the 15th edition of the Afrik Fashion Show took place under the theme Promoting and digitalization of fashion in Africa. It also aimed at promoting Ivory Coast through art, culture and tourism.

"Today we can afford (a garment from) a designer at a low price so (fashion) is becoming more democratic, let's say. Things are happening little by little, there are a lot of young designers, young ready-to-wear brands that are emerging and African and Ivorian fashion today costs nothing at all," said Gilles Touré, a stylist.

Afrik Fashion Show is an event dedicated to the promotion of African fashion; putting African designers on the same podium in Abidjan.

For years, it has been a reference in the field and has showcased the talents of outstanding designers, promoted the talent of artisans made in Africa, enhanced the image of certain brands, and unearthed and nurtured new talents.

"We can achieve the 'Made in Ivory Coast' project if there really is a fund to help young stylists, young designers to be able to let go, to be able to express themselves," said Maxim Sigani, fashion designer.

The event highlighted the artistic heritage and creativity of Côte d'Ivoire through 15 designers who have created a brand in the Ivorian fashion industry.