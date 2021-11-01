South Africans cast their votes in local elections

Local elections are taking place in South Africa amidst apprehesion regarding the dominance of the ANC.

Only a few months ago the country was rocked by a wave of violence and looting.

Polls suggest a majority of voters could for the first time vote against the ANC.

Many people want to see change.

"I want to see change in regards to councillors. We had people being councillors for many years and we don't see change. It's as if people, they just, they just, want to be chosen as councillors, and from there, they sit back and do nothing", says Xinynye Mthembu, a male voter.

"The issue of electricity, in living [in this] society. And the other thing, it's the job creation, and the third one is the corruption", complains another voter, Ben Nkosi.

Corruption amongst some high-ranking ANC party members including former president Jacob Zuma is one of the dominant issues; unemployment is another. The current rate stands at 34,4%.

Twenty-six million people registered to vote amongst an estimated 40 million who are eligible.

SInce 1994 that the ANC has dominated South Africa's politics.