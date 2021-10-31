DR Congo: Religious groups join forces to oppose new electoral chief

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the appointment of the electoral chief Denis Kadima has attracted opposition mainly from religious groups and other opposition parties.

Congo's constitutional court on Tuesday swore in the electoral commission chief amid controversy over his nomination.

The archbishop of Kinshasa, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, during his visit to the neighboring Congo Brazzaville said that he disagreed with the choice of the head of the electoral commission

The new appointment was confirmed by President Félix Tshisekedi but contested by the Catholic Church and Protestants who represent, according to Mr. Ambongo, more than 90% of the population of the DRC and blame Mr. Kadima for his closeness to the head of state, who has already expressed his intention to run again.

According to political analysts, the appointment of Kadima, who hails from the same province as the president, could strengthen Tshisekedi's hand in the next election, but may also undermine the perception of the poll's integrity and fracture the ruling Sacred Union coalition.

Mr. Kadima, 60, was chosen by six of the eight religious denominations.

Some coalition partners have joined the opposition and religious groups in accusing Tshisekedi of forcing through Kadima's candidacy.

Leaders from the Catholic and Protestant churches, the most respected officials of Congo's democracy, have accused Tshisekedi of oppressive drift and called supporters to join a demonstration on Nov. 6.