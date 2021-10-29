South African Fashion Week kicks off with live audience for the first time since the pandemic.

This season, 29 designers will unveil their collections at the fashion week this October for the Autumn/Winter 2022 collections in the Crystal Court at the Mall of Africa.

According to Lucille Booyzen, CEO of the South African Fashion Week;

"This is the very first live fashion week that we do after Covid. We've done two digital broadcasts which were very, very exciting and very well received. But this the first live one and you know, gaging from the audience, they are all ready. Because you know, fashion needs to be seen, fashion needs to be experienced. And fashion needs to be a space where people express themselves."

Some of the new designers who will be showcasing include the six finalists of the Scouting Menswear Competition. They are Marquin Sampson, Refuse Clothing Brand, Saint Vuyo, Umsweko, Vanklan and Boyde.

"I think Africa or, South Africa has so many talented people and it's important that we constantly, are able to express ourselves in multiple different ways, so I'm really enjoying the experience right now, really great " said Thobeka Msane, conceptual artist.

Mall of Africa, co-organiser of this year's fashion week says it is immensely proud to support South African design, both by staging the dynamic showcase as well as by making retail opportunities available to talented fashion entrepreneurs.

According to Micheal Peter Reid, South African designer,"In South Africa, our industry is completely different, our education in fashion is completely different. So working with Italian fashion designers, working with Polimoda, Camera Nazionale della Moda and of course the Italian trade industry, and everyone. It was so good to have so much support. And it helped us become better designers. I will never design the same again."

Designers will showcase their work at the SAFW Pop Up Shop from December 3-5, where fashionistas can purchase exclusive garments and directly interact with the designers.