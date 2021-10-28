New air strike hits Ethiopia's capital Tigray, killing three children

A new air strike has hit Ethiopia's capital Tigray following several days of such strikes last week. Ethiopian government's spokesperson confirmed this, with a Tigray spokesperson confirming the death of six people as the yearlong war intensifies.

Government representative Legesse Tulu told The associated press that Thursday's airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons.

He said the site forms part of a compound belonging to Mefsin Industrial Engineering, which was also hit last week.

Tigray spokesperson denied that, the airstrike hit a military target and said it struck a "civilian residence," killing six people and wounding more than 20.

He added, three children were among the dead.

Photos from the scene appear to show rescuers pulling bodies from debris.

Ethiopia's government has asserted that its latest airstrikes have been confined to military targets, but Tigray forces have asserted that civilian facilities including factories and a clinic have been targeted instead.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in Ethiopia's neighbouring Amhara region after the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a ground offensive there earlier this month, despite international calls for a cease-fire.