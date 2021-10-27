Coup-hit Sudan at risk of civil war - Analyst

The African Union (AU) has said it suspended Sudan from all its activities after the country’s military overthrew the civilian-led transitional government in a coup.

Soldiers on Monday seized Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and briefly detained him in the coup that came just more than two years into a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians.

Tens of thousands of people have hit the streets of the capital Khartoum to voice their opposition to army rule.

There have also been pro-army rallies.

"Those divisions don't bode well for Sudan," said Jok Madut Jok, professor of anthropology at Syracuse University in New York in an interview with Euronews.

He also said that divisions among the population hurt the unity and stability of Sudan.

"There's really a genuine threat of civil war," Jok added.

There's been widespread international condemnation of the military takeover. The United States has already suspended aid as has the World Bank.

"This is extremely worrying for Sudan indeed. In addition to the suspension of international financial aid, we can expect in the future a rapid decline in any prospect of investment, but also of development aid or humanitarian aid," Jok added.