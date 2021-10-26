Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan generals want civilians they can control - Analyst

Sudanese security forces keep watch as they protect a military hospital and government offices during protests against a military coup on October 25, 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors
By Ronald Lwere Kato

Sudan

Political uncertainty continued to grip Sudan more than 24 hours after the army overthrew the country's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Tens of thousands of protestors continued to pour into Khartoum, demanding the generals transfer power to civilians.

The whereabouts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the rest of the civilian leaders arrested by the junta remain unknown.

Appearing on Euronews World, Africanews journalist Ronald Kato said the army generals had long held the civilian members of the transitional administration in contempt and were only waiting for an an opportune moment to get rid of them.

"The coup happened today because the conditions were good for it ... but it was always a matter of time," Kato said.

Watch Ronald Kato's analysis for Euronews World in player above

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..