Sudan generals want civilians they can control - Analyst

Sudan
Political uncertainty continued to grip Sudan more than 24 hours after the army overthrew the country's transitional government and declared a state of emergency.
Tens of thousands of protestors continued to pour into Khartoum, demanding the generals transfer power to civilians.
The whereabouts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the rest of the civilian leaders arrested by the junta remain unknown.
Appearing on Euronews World, Africanews journalist Ronald Kato said the army generals had long held the civilian members of the transitional administration in contempt and were only waiting for an an opportune moment to get rid of them.
"The coup happened today because the conditions were good for it ... but it was always a matter of time," Kato said.
Watch Ronald Kato's analysis for Euronews World in player above
