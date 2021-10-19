Welcome to Africanews

Family performs ritual cleansing at the house of slan Kenyan runner

By Africanews

with AP

Agnes Tirop

Family members of slain Olympic runner Agnes Tirop gathered at her house on Monday to carry out a traditional cleansing ceremony.

Elders from the Kaplel clan slaughtered a sheep before sprinkling and smearing blood from the animal, milk and cow dung inside the home.

The aim of the ritual was to pave the way for Tirop's family members to live in the house.

The 25-year-old two-time Olympic bronze medallist was fatally stabbed at her home in Iten, 343 kilometres (213 miles) from Nairobi, last Wednesday.

She sustained stab wounds to the abdomen.

According to Athletics Kenya, Tirop was allegedly stabbed by her husband, who appeared in a Kenyan court earlier on Monday.

