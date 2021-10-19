Family performs ritual cleansing at the house of slan Kenyan runner

-
Copyright © africanewsCASMIR ODUOR/AFP or licensors
By Africanews
with AP
Agnes Tirop
Family members of slain Olympic runner Agnes Tirop gathered at her house on Monday to carry out a traditional cleansing ceremony.
Elders from the Kaplel clan slaughtered a sheep before sprinkling and smearing blood from the animal, milk and cow dung inside the home.
The aim of the ritual was to pave the way for Tirop's family members to live in the house.
The 25-year-old two-time Olympic bronze medallist was fatally stabbed at her home in Iten, 343 kilometres (213 miles) from Nairobi, last Wednesday.
She sustained stab wounds to the abdomen.
According to Athletics Kenya, Tirop was allegedly stabbed by her husband, who appeared in a Kenyan court earlier on Monday.
01:04
Kenyan running star Tirop's husband in court over her killing
01:11
Burkina Faso commemorates 34th anniversary of Sankara's death
01:21
Serial killer killed by mob after escaping cells in Kenya
01:09
Husband arrested in killing of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop
01:41
Zuma speaks to grassroots supporters
01:31
Kenyan police launches search for husband of murdered athlete