Athletics Kenya calls for speedy investigation into Tirop's murder

The president of Athletics Kenya Jackson Tuwei is confident 'speedy justice' will be delivered following the death of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop who was stabbed to death in her bedroom.

"On the evidence of what she has achieved in her young career thus far, this is a life cut short, one that will pain us for quite a long time," said Jackson Tuwei, President of Athletics Kenya.

He added, "We are confident the relevant agencies are working around the clock to ensure speedy justice to the family and friends who have been left emotionally scarred by someone they depended on for financial and psychological support."

Tirop's husband Emmanuel Rotich was named by police as a suspect in the death of the 25-year-old double world championships medallist and Olympian.